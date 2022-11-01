Fontaines D.C. Announce New Album 'Skinty Fia'

Fontaines D.C. will release new album 'Skinty Fia' on April 22nd.

The Irish band's wonderful second album 'A Hero's Death' was released in 2020, with the group playing some celebratory shows as lockdown eased the following year.

Hitting London's Alexandra Palace for a momentous sold out night, Fontaines D.C. debuted a new song in the encore.

Now it seems that Album No 3 is done and dusted - 'Skinty Fia' will be released this Spring through Partisan Records.

Out on April 22nd, the album once more pits Fontaines D.C. alongside producer Dan Carey.

New single 'Jackie Down The Line' is online now, and it illustrates a group engaging with subtle evolution; the song somehow feels lighter, while retaining the impact of their earlier work.

Grian Chatten sings: "What good is happiness to me / If I've to wield it carefully?"

Hugh Mulhern directs the visuals, which also feature multi-disciplinarian artist Blackhaine.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Filmawi

