Fontaines D.C. Announce New Album 'A Hero's Death'

Fontaines D.C. have confirmed plans to release second album 'A Hero's Death' this summer.

The Irish band's extraordinary debut album 'Dogrel' won overwhelming critical praise, sparking a remarkable international journey.

The Dublin group have gone straight back into the studio with producer Dan Carey, and a follow up in incoming.

New album 'A Hero's Death' is out on July 31st, and the title track is online now.

Singer Grian Chatten has the following to say:

"The song is a list of rules for the self, they’re principles for self-prescribed happiness that can often hang by a thread. It’s ostensibly a positive message, but with repetition comes different meanings, that's what happens to mantras when you test them over and over."

"There’s this balance between sincerity and insincerity as the song goes on and you see that in the music video as well. That’s why there’s a lot of shifting from major key to minor key. The idea was influenced by a lot of the advertising I was seeing – the repetitive nature of these uplifting messages that take on a surreal and scary feel the more you see them."

"The title came from a line in a play by Brendan Behan, and I wrote the lyrics during a time where I felt consumed by the need to write something else to alleviate the fear that I would never be able follow up ‘Dogrel.’ But more broadly it’s about the battle between happiness and depression, and the trust issues that can form tied to both of those feelings."

Watch 'A Hero's Death' below.

‘A Hero’s Death’ tracklist:

1. I Don’t Belong

2. Love Is The Main Thing

3. Televised Mind

4. A Lucid Dream

5. You Said

6. Oh Such A Spring

7. A Hero’s Death

8. Living In America

9. I Was Not Born

10. Sunny

11. No

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.