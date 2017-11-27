FOLD Is London's New 24 Hour Venue

London is set to welcome new 24 hour venue FOLD later this month.

The city's nightlife is the subject of much discussion, with Hackney Council's recent licensing legislation sparking protests in the borough.

New project FOLD, though, is a rare ray of light, with the studio and nightclub complex set to open for 24 hour periods.

Located in a former industrial space between Canning Town and Star Lane, the collective-run audio-visual performance space and studio complex leans on club culture's more forward-thinking elements.

Lasha Jorjoliani (Voicedrone), co-founder of FOLD says: "FOLD presents an uncompromising schedule of forward-thinking electronic music. Veering away from the regular four to the floor, we offer a smorgasbord of alien sounds from the unknown. 24 hour events generally take place on Saturdays, Fridays we go till late and mid week live events are till 3am."

"Our opening season includes label takeovers from Ilian Tape, Clone & Pinkman, with a carefully curated selection of headliners supported by FOLD crew. The 24hr programme gives us a unique opportunity to surprise, challenge and inspire. Expect extended set times, obscure b2bs and a generally more expansive pallet of sounds over the course of one event."

Fellow FOLD co-founder Seb Glover: "London, unlike other leading European cities such as Berlin or Amsterdam, has struggled in recent times. Gentrifying forces has put huge pressures on artists and musicians, with many leaving as a result. Licensed venues, which is where artists and DJs are predominantly able to earn their living have come under attack."

"What we have created at FOLD is a new home, tucked away from the pressures of the city, a place where you can listen to extended sets on a tuned soundsystem tailored to the specifications of the room to maximise the experience of the space. We strive to do things differently in London, cultivating a more continental approach, creating a place where you can spend extended periods or coming and going as you please."

"We welcome All Races. All Religions. All Genders. All Countries of Origin. All Sexual Orientations.. Our focus is creating a safe space that is disconnected from the intense pressures of London life, that allows freedom of expression, positivity and inspiration to take form."

FOLD opens on August 18th - for full ticket information click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.