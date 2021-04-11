Foals Raise The Roof With 'Wake Me Up'

Foals return with euphoric new single 'Wake Me Up'.

The band's two-part album ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost’ lit up 2019, matching ecological and political themes against daring electronic and indie fusions.

A new album is incoming, with Foals have locked down in Peckham alongside John Hill and Dan Carey.

Out next year - there's also a full UK arena tour in the works - Foals have now shared a fantastic new single.

Punchy and urgent, 'Wake Me Up' is the kind of escapism most of us were dreaming of during the depths of the pandemic.

Frontman Yannis Philippakis says: “There’s a journey that the band has gone on experimenting with different palettes of sound. This time there was a desire to take it back to more of the initial idea of the band where the rhythm, the grooves and the guitars are interlocking architecturally. We wanted to tap into the physicality of music. And we wanted it to feel good.”

“With ‘Wake Me Up’, I just wanted to write a song about transporting yourself to a better, idyllic situation. I think we all had that feeling of the last eighteen months being like a weird fever dream that felt surreal but very affecting. I think we all wished we could have woken up somewhere else at various points.”

There's an 80s tinge to the sonic palette, while the immediacy is something Foals have been distilling for some time now.

Check out 'Wake Me Up' below.

Photo Credit: Edward Cooke

- - -