Foals Postpone Japanese Shows Due To Coronavirus Fears

Foals have decided to pull their upcoming Japanese tour.

The band are currently completing a series of dates in South East Asia, fresh from their BRIT Award success.

The Oxford group were due to play a short Japanese tour, but fears surrounding the spread of coronavirus have caused them to re-assess these plans.

Deciding to pull the tour, Foals have apologised to fans, vowing to return to Japan later in the year.

Here's the statement in full.

