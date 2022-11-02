Foals New Single '2am' Is Streaked With Immediacy

Foals return with new single '2am'.

The band's two part album 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost' matched punchy yet experimental songwriting with political and ecological concerns, resulting in some truly daring material.

The pandemic pulled Foals off the road, with the group then deciding to focus on fresh ideas.

New album 'Life Is Yours' is out this summer, with incoming single '2am' sparking their new era.

Out now, it's a direct, dynamic return, a song that refuses to pull its punches.

Concise and melodic, '2am' bursts with energy, while lyrically it's about pulling away from toxic cycles of behaviour.

Frontman Yannis Philippakis says...

“Musically ‘2am’ is one of the poppiest songs we’ve ever written. It’s about repetitive cycles of destructive behaviour, which I think lots of people can relate to, and certainly it’s an expression of something that I struggle with. There’s something cathartic about expressing that feeling to this upbeat music that’s got a sense of release and the hope of resolution.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Edward Cooke

