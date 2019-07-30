Foals Detail New Album 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 2'

Foals will release their new album 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2' on October 18th.

The band returned in the opening weeks of 2019, promising two full length albums before the year is out.

'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1' showcased their electronic leanings, a daring return informed by left wing politics and climate change.

Nominated for the Mercury, it will be followed by a rock-centric sequel , with 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2' set to land on October 18th.

The first teaser is online now, and the clip opens in a graveyard with wailing synths, before exploding into a Led Zep styled guitar riff. Tune in now.

Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2

18 October 2019

Pre-order coming Thursday pic.twitter.com/ZkTYCCeq7X — FOALS (@foals) July 30, 2019

