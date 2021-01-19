Flyte Announce New Album 'This Is Really Going To Hurt'

Flyte have laid out plans for new album 'This Is Really Going To Hurt'.

The band returned in late 2020, grasping new material and hinting at their next endeavour.

New album 'This Is Really Going To Hurt' is the result of this process, and it's set to land on April 9th.

Alongside this, Flyte have shared a live version of 'Under The Skin' and confirmed plans for a pen album book.

The tome will accompany the new record, with the band's Will Taylor commenting...

“The book was our labour of love over lockdown. There are typewriter-written transcripts of phone conversations to our producer, chord charts, hand developed photographs, scans from early lyrics in old notebooks. It’s fair to say that as a band and as individuals, we tend to keep things fairly inconspicuous. Hopefully, this book will be an insight into our process that people haven’t seen before.”

Check out Flyte's live version of 'Under The Skin' below.

