Flyo Shares Powerful New Single 'In The Mood'

North London creative Flyo hits a new level with impeccable single 'In The Mood'.

A producer and songwriter, Flyo has credits with Giggs and Wretch 32, while his own work is constantly sought after.

Fresh from a full Ms Banks collaboration, the London polymath has now shared plans for new EP 'Supafly Strikes Back'.

New single 'In The Mood' is a twilight jammer, a song of seductive that offers a glimpse into a luxurious realm.

A real incense burner, Flyo's production is paired with Stella Santana's gorgeous vocal, and guest bars from South London's own Jesse James Solomon.

Tune in now.

