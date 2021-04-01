Flying Lotus Was Working On An EP With MF DOOM

Flying Lotus has revealed that he was working on an EP of new material with MF DOOM.

The Los Angeles producer developed a close relationship with the rapper, trading communication over the past decade.

With MF DOOM predominantly based in London during that time lines were stretched, but it seems a full EP was in the works.

Speaking to fans on Twitter, FlyLo confirmed the news, commenting: "I hate to say this but we were actually working on an EP."

The producer then joined the Brainfeeder crew for a special Twitch session in salute to the mercurial MC, who seemingly passed on October 31st.

Will their material ever see the light of day? Here's hoping.

I hate to say this but we were actually working on an EP. There were more songs that I haven’t even heard. https://t.co/i3772B7bDS — FLYLO (@flyinglotus) December 31, 2020

