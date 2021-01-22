Flying Lotus Shares Yasuke Soundtrack In Full

Flying Lotus has shared the soundtrack for new Netflix anime Yasuke in full.

The producer is a long-time anime fan, but was struck but the lack of Black representation amongst the iconic characters.

Deciding to do something about it, FlyLo has come on board as Executive Producer of a new Netflix production.

Yasuke unites the streaming giant with a historic anime studio, and hones in on a Black samurai at work in Medieval Japan.

Flying Lotus constructed the soundtrack, which has gone online to coincide with Yasuke hitting Netflix.

It contains 26 tracks in all, and features guest spots from Thundercat and Niki Randa.

