Flying Lotus Shares Double Single 'Black Gold', 'Between Memories'

Flying Lotus has shared two new tracks taken from the soundtrack of Netflix original anime series Yasuke.

The double drop includes two key collaborators, with FlyLo linking up alongside Thundercat once more on 'Black Gold'.

Running parallel to this, the LA artist teams with Niki Randa on the low key and deeply atmospheric cut 'Between Memories'.

The two tracks were crafted for Yasuke, the Netflix original series, and allowed Flying Lotus to work with seminal anime production team MAPPA Studios .

He comments...

"[LeSean] and I talked about being outsiders in anime. I was like, ‘Why aren't more Black kids trying to do this? Why is it so out of the ordinary?' He was saying that it's because they don't have examples.”

Check out 'Black Gold' and 'Between Memories' below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.