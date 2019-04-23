Flying Lotus Pairs With Little Dragon On 'Spontaneous'

Flying Lotus has shared two brand new songs taken from his incoming album.

The producer will release his eagerly anticipated new record 'Flamangra' on May 24th, featuring a slew of collaborations.

Little Dragon dazzle on new cut 'Spontaneous', which despite its title is a studied, methodical excursion into synthetic pop.

The album preview is accompanied by another brand new cut, with 'Takashi' also appearing online.

Check out the two-part mini-suite below:

'Flamangra' will be released on May 24th. Tracklisting:

1. Heroes

2. Post Requisite

3. Heroes In A Half Shell

4. More feat. Anderson .Paak

5. Capillaries

6. Burning Down The House feat. George Clinton

7. Spontaneous feat. Little Dragon

8. Takashi

9. Pilgrim Side Eye

10. All Spies

11. Yellow Belly feat. Tierra Whack

12. Black Balloons Reprise feat. Denzel Curry

13. Fire Is Coming feat. David Lynch

14. Inside Your Home

15. Actually Virtual feat. Shabazz Palaces

16. Andromeda

17. Remind U

18. Say Something

19. Debbie Is Depressed

20. Find Your Own Way Home

21. The Climb feat. Thundercat

22. Pygmy

23. 9 Carrots feat. Toro y Moi

24. FF4

25. Land Of Honey feat. Solange

26. Thank U Malcolm

27. Hot Oct.

Photo Credit: Renata Raksha

