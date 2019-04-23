Flying Lotus Pairs With Little Dragon On 'Spontaneous'

Flying Lotus has shared two brand new songs taken from his incoming album.
The producer will release his eagerly anticipated new record 'Flamangra' on May 24th, featuring a slew of collaborations.
Little Dragon dazzle on new cut 'Spontaneous', which despite its title is a studied, methodical excursion into synthetic pop.
The album preview is accompanied by another brand new cut, with 'Takashi' also appearing online.
Check out the two-part mini-suite below:
'Flamangra' will be released on May 24th. Tracklisting:
1. Heroes
2. Post Requisite
3. Heroes In A Half Shell
4. More feat. Anderson .Paak
5. Capillaries
6. Burning Down The House feat. George Clinton
7. Spontaneous feat. Little Dragon
8. Takashi
9. Pilgrim Side Eye
10. All Spies
11. Yellow Belly feat. Tierra Whack
12. Black Balloons Reprise feat. Denzel Curry
13. Fire Is Coming feat. David Lynch
14. Inside Your Home
15. Actually Virtual feat. Shabazz Palaces
16. Andromeda
17. Remind U
18. Say Something
19. Debbie Is Depressed
20. Find Your Own Way Home
21. The Climb feat. Thundercat
22. Pygmy
23. 9 Carrots feat. Toro y Moi
24. FF4
25. Land Of Honey feat. Solange
26. Thank U Malcolm
27. Hot Oct.
Photo Credit: Renata Raksha
