Flying Lotus Links With Devin Tracy On New Double-Single

Flying Lotus have shared two brand new tracks.
The producer's ever-evolving creative journey took in an Anime series last year, while he recently confirmed his intention to direct and score sci-fi horror Ash.
This new release finds FlyLo pivoting back towards music, working with vocalist Devin Tracy on two new songs.
Out now, it's interesting to listen to the producer's music - elastic, devoid of genre - pinned against such soulful expression, locating the abstract in the classic.
'The Room' and 'You Don't Know' are both online now; Flying Lotus last released a full studio album in 2019, with 'Flamagra'.
Photo Credit: Matt Lief Anderson
