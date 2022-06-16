Flying Lotus Links With Devin Tracy On New Double-Single

Flying Lotus have shared two brand new tracks.

The producer's ever-evolving creative journey took in an Anime series last year, while he recently confirmed his intention to direct and score sci-fi horror Ash.

This new release finds FlyLo pivoting back towards music, working with vocalist Devin Tracy on two new songs.

Out now, it's interesting to listen to the producer's music - elastic, devoid of genre - pinned against such soulful expression, locating the abstract in the classic.

'The Room' and 'You Don't Know' are both online now; Flying Lotus last released a full studio album in 2019, with 'Flamagra'.

Tune in below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://flyinglotus.bandcamp.com/album/the-room" href="https://flyinglotus.bandcamp.com/album/the-room">The Room by Flying Lotus &amp; Devin Tracy</a>

Photo Credit: Matt Lief Anderson

- - -