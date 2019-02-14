Flying Lotus Announces New Album 'Flamagra'

Flying Lotus will release new album 'Flamagra' on May 24th.

The producer last released a studio album in 2014 with 'You're Dead!', and since then has contributed to several score projects as well directing his own gross out cinematic venture 'Kuso'.

New album 'Flamagra' lands on May 24th via Warp Records, and it features some heavyweight features: Solange, Anderson .Paak, George Clinton, Shabazz Palaces, Toro y Moi and Thundercat all star.

“I’d been working on stuff for the past five years, but it was always all over the place. I’d always had this thematic idea in mind—a lingering concept about fire, an eternal flame sitting on a hill,” Lotus says. “Some people love it, some people hate it. Some people would go on dates there and some people would burn love letters in the fire.”

Lead cut 'Fire Is Coming' is online now, and it features contributions from legendary director and disruptive cinema influence David Lynch.

The film auteur also appears in the video, directed by Stephen Ellison - Flying Lotus' real name - and David Firth.

Tune in now.

