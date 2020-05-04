Flying Lotus Announces 'Flamagra Instrumentals'

Flying Lotus will release an instrumental version of his album 'Flamagra' next month.

The producer shared the album in full last year, but has decided to pop up the hood and allow fans a glimpse of his creative workings.

'Flamagra Instrumentals' is out on May 29th, and it strips back his previous studio work.

Acting as a document in its own right, it is helmed by Steven Ellison himself, joined by a lengthy cast that moves from Thundercat to Robert Glasper via Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Herbie Hancock, and more.

Order your copy HERE.

Tracklisting:

A1. Heroes

A2. Post Requisite

A3. Heroes In A Half Shell

A4. More (Instrumental)

A5. Capillaries

A6. Burning Down The House (Instrumental)

A7. Spontaneous (Instrumental)

B1. Takashi

B2. Pilgrim Side Eye

B3. All Spies

B4. Yellow Belly (Instrumental)

B5. Black Balloons Reprise (Instrumental)

C1. Fire Is Coming (Instrumental)

C2. Inside Your Home

C2. Actually Virtual (Instrumental)

C4. Andromeda

C5. Remind U

C6. Say Something

C7. Debbie Is Depressed

C8. Find Your Own Way Home

D1. The Climb (Instrumental)

D2. Pygmy

D3. 9 Carrots (Instrumental)

D4. FF4

D5. Land Of Honey (Instrumental)

D6. Thank U Malcolm

D7. Hot Oct.

