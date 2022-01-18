Fly Anakin Launches Debut Album 'Frank'

Fly Anakin will release his debut solo album 'Frank' on March 11th.

The new project brings the Richmond artist's vision into full focus, following a string of standout releases.

A scion of the acclaimed Mutant Academy, his incoming album lands on March 11th via Lex Records.

New single 'No Dough' is an emphatic statement, with its trim length matched to incisive ideas.

Produced by seminal hip-hop studio boffin Madlib, 'No Dough' speaks from the heart.

Photo Credit: Timothy Saccenti

