Fly Anakin Drops Piledriver 'Black Be The Source'

Virginia rapper Fly Anakin returns with new single 'Black Be The Source'.

The Richmond artist is tipped to breakout in 2022, and he's certainly got the natural flair to make his mark.

Out now, new single 'Black Be The Source' is an absolute pile-driver, with Fly Anakin working alongside Pink Siifu and Billz Egypt.

Exhibiting his natural, the new single dips into his soulful roots, dissecting the often overlooked contribution of Black artists to the history of popular culture.

Jabari Canada directs the visual, with Fly Anakin set to drop his debut album 'Frank' on March 11th.

Tune in now.

Catch Fly Anakin at the following shows:

February

26 Bristol Rough Trade

March

1 Brighton Rialto Theatre

2 Leeds Headrow House

3 London Peckham Audio

4 Nottingham Rough Trade

Photo Credit: Timothy Saccenti

- - -