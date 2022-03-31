Flume partners with Caroline Polachek on new single 'Sirens'.

The Australian producer is back, with his new album 'Palaces' set to land on May 20th.

The project pushes his music into new spheres, and 'Sirens' takes on a firework-display of future-pop tropes.

Crafted alongside Danny L Harle, the exquisite production is laden in neon-stained cosmetics, while Caroline Polachek's breathless vocal is something to adore.

"Caroline and I had known each other for years, but she'd just moved to L.A. and we bumped into each other living down the street," Flume says. "We started playing weekly games of Magic The Gathering with A.G. Cook and a few friends. We started doing a session, and Danny L Harle showed me a voice note from Caroline with some very early stages of vocals. I loved it and went back in on it during the pandemic."

There's a sense of zero-gravity freedom in the song, with 'Sirens' allowed to billow out and occupy its own shape.

Caroline Polachek adds: "I was living by myself in London, and it was the darkest time in the pandemic. I was really going through it, feeling so small, unable to control anything in the world, and the lyric 'sirens' was in reference to the constant ambulances I was hearing."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Julian Buchan

