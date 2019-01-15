Flume Mimed A Sex Act Onstage At Burning Man

Anything goes at Burning Man.

More of an anarchic get-together than a mere music festival, the desert event is a place with no rules.

Or at least, that's what Flume seems to think. Performing at Burning Man, the Australian producer spotted a sign that read simply: Does Flume Eat Ass?

Eager to please, he then demonstrates said sexual act on a stranger, while fans filmed.

His girlfriend Paige Elkington saw the funny side, and even posted a clip to Instagram (before swiftly deleting it).

News spread like wildfire on social media, but fans seem to be... lapping it up.

seeing Flume is trending on twitter vs seeing why Flume is trending on twitter pic.twitter.com/NEBow5z3cp — VV (@vevevazquez) September 2, 2019

Me after finding out why Flume is trending pic.twitter.com/MkQCKCWONG — Ely J (@iamelyjones) September 2, 2019

Flume eating ass during his set at burning man is definitely one of the most burning man things ever — alec (@wheresxwali) September 2, 2019