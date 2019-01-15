Flume Mimed A Sex Act Onstage At Burning Man

It's a place with no rules...
03 · 09 · 2019

Anything goes at Burning Man.

More of an anarchic get-together than a mere music festival, the desert event is a place with no rules.

Or at least, that's what Flume seems to think. Performing at Burning Man, the Australian producer spotted a sign that read simply: Does Flume Eat Ass?

Eager to please, he then demonstrates said sexual act on a stranger, while fans filmed.

His girlfriend Paige Elkington saw the funny side, and even posted a clip to Instagram (before swiftly deleting it).

News spread like wildfire on social media, but fans seem to be... lapping it up.

