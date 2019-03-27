Flume Drops New Single 'Friends'

Flume has dropped his new single 'Friends' - tune in now.

The producer released his superb mixtape 'Hi This Is Flume' earlier in the week, a 38 minute extravaganza featuring a raft of stellar guests.

The Australia artist's hot streak continues on 'Friends', a layered, multi-faceted collab alongside rising hip-hop force Reo Cragun.

Written and recorded in LA, it's a muscular work out, the bombastic synths set against shuddering percussive footsteps that echo in a valley of effects.

Online now, it ends a pretty damn effective seven day run from Flume. Tune in below.

Photo Credit: Matsu

