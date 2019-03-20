Flume Drops New Mixtape

Flume has dropped new 17 track mixtape 'Hi This Is Flume'.

The Australian producer surprised fans in the wee small hours of the morning, sneaking out a batch of new material and a spectacular visualiser.

'Hi This Is Flume' contains 17 tracks, with the Sydney beatmaker sitting at the centre of this creativity.

He's far from alone, however; with Flume working alongside slowthai, JPEGMAFIA, SOPHIE, and more.

Stripped back and raw, it's the follow up to his internationally successful album 'Skin'.

The visualiser is online now, steered by Jonathan Zawada, and you can check it out below.

Photo Credit: Matsu

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.