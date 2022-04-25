Flume, Damon Albarn Debut New Single 'Palaces' At Coachella

Australian producer Flume unveiled his new Damon Albarn collaboration 'Palaces' over the weekend.

The song is the title track of Flume's incoming studio album, which is set to land on May 20th.

Taking to the stage at Coachella, Flume ignited the desert festival's second weekend with a surprise burst of new material.

Damon Albarn - who previously guested alongside Billie Eilish - returned to Coachella to work alongside Flume, performing their collaborative single live for the very first time.

A low-key burst of sun-kissed electronics, 'Palaces' resonates with the gentle heat of the desert, while Albarn's vocal applies a subtle kind of melancholy.

Daubed in painterly touches, you can check out 'Palaces' below.

Flume will release his new album 'Palaces' on May 20th.

