Flowerovlove Shares Remarkable Debut EP 'Think Flower'

16 year old South London newcomer Flowerovlove has shared her remarkable debut EP 'Think Flower' in full.

Alt-pop with a gloriously home-made feel, Flowerovlove's music feels entirely natural, the product of someone too young to know better.

Out now, her debut EP 'Think Flower' is a coming of age moment, five tracks that span her interests and impulses.

Matching soulful elements against her carefree songwriting, Flowerovlove speaks her truth to anyone willing to listen.

Taken from the EP, 'Keep Falling' was "formulated in my brother’s bedroom we venture down an avenue of self elevation and self discovery..."

She adds: "Not just talking about my own adolescence, through word play I’m also talking about the environment and our planet and how we must treat it like the ‘Gold’ it is. A new way of thinking. Thinking flower. Thinking about the planet and love. 'Keep Falling' circles around always finding love for yourself thinking ‘flower’ of yourself. Fast forwarding we come to 'Pot Of Gold', which is the realisation that what used to matter no longer matters and you should live in the present moment.”

Check out the video for 'Keep Falling' below - then check out the full EP after the jump.

Photo Credit: Joyce & Wilfred Cisse

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.