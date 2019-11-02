Flowdan Says: 'Welcome To London'

Flowdan has always been plugged into his surroundings.

A key voice in the development of grime, Flowdan's slow-flow references the dancehall cuts he grew up around, a deeply individual take on system culture.

New drop 'Welcome To London' is out on March 15th via Tru Thoughts, and it pits Flowdan against an ice cold beat from Plastician.

Two artists with deep roots in grime, 'Welcome To London' is a real statement - indeed, Flowdan could well be referencing the track itself when he spits "it's cold but it's critical..."

"Everybody is after the same thing – survival," he comments. "This track is about survival after the ‘Disaster Piece’. We might not always see or understand them, but everyone has pressures and because of this you must be versatile in order to survive".

An emphatic, heavyweight return, 'Welcome To London' was premiered by Mistajam (BBC 1Xtra) as his Jam Hot track.

The video opens with a gangland raid, moving between scenes of gang culture with Flowdan swaggering effortlessly past some tourist landmarks.

A glimpse of the grime that exists underneath these famous attractions, it's a potent cross-section of a divided city.

