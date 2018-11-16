Florence + the Machine To Re-Issue Debut Album 'Lungs'

Florence + The Machine will re-issue their 2009 debut album 'Lungs' later this year.

The record made an enormous impact on its release, establishing Florence Welch as an instantly recognisable neo-Raphaelite pop icon.

The 10th anniversary edition of 'Lungs' will be released on August 16th, featuring two new songs: 'My Best Dress' and 'Donkey Cosh'.

Given an expansive vinyl treatment, the beautifully bound box set will boast a bonus LP of bonus material that has been curated by Florence herself. New material ranges from demo versions to acoustic tracks, while the box set will also contains specially designed postcards.

Tracklisting:

1. Dog Days Are Over

2. Rabbit Heart (Raise It Up)

3. I’m Not Calling You A Liar

4. Howl

5. Kiss With A Fist

6. Girl With One Eye

7. Drumming Song

8. Between Two Lungs

9. Cosmic Love

10. My Boy Builds Coffins

11. Hurricane Drunk

12. Blinding

13. You’ve Got The Love

14. Bird Song

15. My Boy Builds Coffins (Acoustic)

16. My Best Dress (Demo)

17. Donkey Kosh (Demo)

18. Hospital Beds

19. Falling

20. Ghosts (Demo)

21. Postcards from Italy (Demo)

22. Swimming

23. Are You Hurting The One You Love?

24. Oh! Darling (Live at Abbey Road)

