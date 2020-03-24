Florence + The Machine Share New Song 'Light Of Love'

Florence + The Machine return with new single 'Light Of Love'.

Florence Welch is currently isolating in South London, but has decided to share new music with fans.

Initially recorded for Florence + The Machine's last album 'High As Hope', 'Light Of Love' has been shared alongside a charity endorsement.

Designed as something soothing, the beautifully realised track is out now, with all proceeds being donated to Intensive Care Society COVID-19 Fund.

Florence comments...

"’Light Of Love’ never made the record but I thought it would be nice to share it with the fans at this time of uncertainty, and could be a good way to raise awareness for the Intensive Care Society COVID-19 Fund. And to show my love, respect and admiration to all those working on the front line of this crisis."

"The song is about the world coming at you so fast and you feel like you won’t survive it, but in actually bearing witness to the world as it is, it’s really the only place you can be of service."

"I found so many ways to numb myself out, to hide from the world, and although waking up from that was painful, it’s never been more important not to look away, to keep an open heart even if it hurts, and to find ways to keep showing up for the people that need you. Even from a distance."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.