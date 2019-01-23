Florence + The Machine Share New Single 'Moderation'

Florence + The Machine has shared potent new two-part single 'Moderation' b/w 'Haunted House'.

It's been an enormous 12 months for Florence Welch, releasing new album 'High As Hope' and bagging a BRIT nomination.

Heading straight back into the studio, Florence + The Machine ended 2018 by working on fresh material with producer James Ford.

A new two-part single is online now, led by the bold, soulful, invigorating 'Modernation' and it's potent cry: "Do I look moderate to you?"

On the flip fans can find 'Haunted House', a rather more sparse, restrained but no less intense offering, dominated by that whispered Florence Welch vocal.

Tune in now.

