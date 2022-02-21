Florence + The Machine seem to be teasing their return.

The project last released a studio album in 2018, with 'High As Hope' being followed by a huge International tour.

Submitting the song 'Call Me Cruella' to last year's Cruella soundtrack , Florence Welch has also been working on a proposed Great Gatsby musical.

Over the weekend, however, super-fans noticed mysterious cards being pushed through their letterboxes by a no-doubt-bemused postal service.

Marked 'Chapter 1' and 'KING' it could point to new music from Florence + The Machine.

Florence Welch is already set to have a busy summer, with appearances confirmed at European festivals such as Mad Cool, NOS Alive, Flow Festival, and more.

Here's a look at those fabled cards.

Florence + The Machine

Chapter 1

King



via lillieeiger on instagram pic.twitter.com/xfXU1eCEcS — florence welch archive (@welcharchive) February 21, 2022

Florence + The Machine's previous studio album 'High As Hope' landed in 2018.

