Florence + The Machine seem to be teasing their return.
The project last released a studio album in 2018, with 'High As Hope' being followed by a huge International tour.
Submitting the song 'Call Me Cruella' to last year's Cruella soundtrack, Florence Welch has also been working on a proposed Great Gatsby musical.
Over the weekend, however, super-fans noticed mysterious cards being pushed through their letterboxes by a no-doubt-bemused postal service.
Marked 'Chapter 1' and 'KING' it could point to new music from Florence + The Machine.
Florence Welch is already set to have a busy summer, with appearances confirmed at European festivals such as Mad Cool, NOS Alive, Flow Festival, and more.
Here's a look at those fabled cards.
Florence + The Machine— florence welch archive (@welcharchive) February 21, 2022
Chapter 1
King
via lillieeiger on instagram pic.twitter.com/xfXU1eCEcS
Florence + The Machine's previous studio album 'High As Hope' landed in 2018.
- - -