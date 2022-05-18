Florence + The Machine Has Covered The Stooges

Today, May 18th, Florence and the Machine have released the deluxe version of their fifth album ‘Dance Fever’.

The critically-acclaimed project has been expanded to include acoustic version of four songs from the album: ‘Cassandra’, ‘Free’, ‘Morning Elvis’ and ‘My Love’, as well as a cover of Iggy Pop and The Stooges’ famous track, ‘Search and Destroy’.

Reconfiguring one of punk's core texts, 'Search And Destroy' emerges as a strident piece of acoustic-led songwriting, something that puts us more in mind of Stevie Nicks, say, than Iggy Pop.

Fans have had an overwhelmingly positive response to ‘Dance Fever’ so far, and this is also true of the album’s deluxe version.

new florence and the machine has me barking and foaming at the mouth — et (@EtCulver) May 17, 2022

‘Dance Fever’ looks set to secure the top spot of the UK album charts this week, currently ranking as the best-selling album of the week , both physically and digitally.

Florence and the Machine have also been the topic of discussion this week after being sampled on Kendrick Lamar’s latest album, ‘Mr. Morale & Big Steppers’.

The band will take ‘Dance Fever’ on tour in the U.S. later this year, including New York’s Madison Square Garden, and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.

‘Dance Fever Deluxe’ is available now.

Words: Gem Stokes

Photo Credit: Autumn de Wilde

- - -