Florence Arman's 'Home' Searches For Belonging

Florence Arman has shared her new single 'Home'.

The songwriter has never been able to sit still, splitting her childhood between the UK and Germany.

Later settling in Amsterdam for a spell as an au pair, music was her constant companion.

New single 'Home' is out now, and it's a gently probing piece of aural introspection.

Reflective and open to challenges, 'Home' seems to let Florence settle into herself, locating self-discovery in the process.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Florian Moshammer

