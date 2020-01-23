Flohio's 'With Ease' Is A Playful Take On A British Stereotype

Flohio has shared her playful new single 'With Ease'.

Out now, it's the second song to be revealed from her forthcoming mixtape 'Unveiled', and it shows the rather more humorous side of her art.

Working with a Cadenza beat - the first time they've sparred in the studio since 2018 - the lyrical MC is joined by Kasien, who strikes home with his sub-zero flow.

The hook seems to get stuck in your head, while the lighthearted video takes Flohio down the pub.

Reclaiming an often hostile environment for Black women as something more open, this recontextualisation is done in a genuinely endearing fashion.

Check it out now.

