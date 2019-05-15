Flohio Spins The Competition Round With New 'WAY2' Visual

UK rap incendiary Flohio has shared her biting new single 'WAY2'.

With her distinctive flow and ultra-creative stance the MC has carved out her own lane, an individual who defied expectations.

New single 'WAY2' was produced by Splurgeboys, and it's a taut UK rap burner, finessed to high degrees of distinction.

The unusual video places emphasis on Flohio's innate charisma, with the clip being filmed from above, with plenty of camera trickery.

Directed by Tom Gullam and Ethan Barrett and creative directed by regular collaborator Duncan Loudon, it seems to capture the pace of 'WAY2' itself.

Tune in now.