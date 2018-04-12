Flohio Links With Clams Casino And Cadenza On 'Pounce'

Flohio links with Clams Casino and Cadenza on fiery new track 'Pounce'.

The London MC has smashed 2018 into pieces, releasing a string of vital cuts that underline her claim to be one of the country's most innately gifted rap artists.

Clams Casino produces new single 'Pounce', and his vast experience is allied to Flohio's street level instincts on a pounding release.

Cadenza joins the fray, and the two MCs seem to push each other higher and higher on one of Flohio's most potent statements yet.

Online now, it's a crunching, intense return from a rap artist intent on making 2019 her own.

Flohio will play London's Corsica Studios tonight (December 6th).

