Flohio Explodes Back With 'Hell Bent'

Incendiary London rap force Flohio has shared her new single 'Hell Bent'.

One of the most hyped new artists in UK music during 2018, Flohio took a step back as the New Year dawned.

Working on fresh material and gaining fresh perspectives, she's back with her first release of 2019, and it's a killer return.

Blistering energy and remarkable focus, 'Hell Bent' is an emphatic new offering, with Flohio's velocity flow spraying a cavalcade of bulletproof bars.

JD. Reid handles production, and he uses his experience - impeccable bangers for slowthai and Mabel, and more - to push Flo higher than ever.

A terrific offering, you can check out 'Hell Bent' below.

