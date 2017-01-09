Flohio Drops Sensational New Track 'Watchout'

Stellar London rapper Flohio continues her ascent on 'Watchout'.

An incendiary rap talent, her undeniable talent crafted a scorching COLORS session, something that became a breakout moment for her.

The grainy, distorted bass of 'Watchout' continues her rise, fusing those trap, hip-hop, and grime elements to become something different, something more.

A genuinely individual voice, the track comes complete with some incredible visuals steered by Stella Scott.

The director picks up on those themes of surveillance, applying a dystopian canvas to Flohio's bars.

Tune in now.

