Flohio Drops Fierce New Track And Announces Debut EP

Despite only releasing three solo singles this year, Flohio is already an MC to watch.

Known for her powerful stage presence and boasting fans like Naomi Campbell, the South London rapper who famously shouted out her postcode on God Colony’s ‘SE16’ – and featured in the latest issue of Clash Magazine – has just dropped fierce new track, 'Wild Yout'.

It does not disappoint.

The HLMNSRA-produced single features her already signature blend of hard and fast bars, dark, industrial beats, driving bassline and an infectious hook.

For Flohio fans, there’s a lot more to come. She’s also announced a four track EP – also titled 'Wild Yout' – dropping on 2nd November, and her first headline tour, taking in five cities.

HLMNSRA will be back in producer role for the rest of the ‘Wild Yout’ EP’s tracks, fans of the new single will be pleased to hear, and Flohio’s first tour will culminate with her biggest headline show to date – at London’s Corsica Studios.

Catch Flohio at the following shows:

November

29 Bristol Exchange

30 Glasgow The Art School

December

1 Leeds Headrow House

2 Manchester YES

6 London Corsica Studios

For tickets to the latest Flohio shows try Skiddle .

