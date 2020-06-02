Flock Of Dimes Announces New Album 'Head Of Roses'

Flock Of Dimes has confirmed plans for new album 'Head Of Roses'.

The album is out on April 2nd, a project that ups the ante in her musical complexity, crafted in cooperation with producer Nick Sanborn.

The record is trailed by a bold new single, with 'Head Of Roses' presenting a work that is in perpetual evolution.

The impact is hypnotic, with Flock Of Dimes explaining that the song is about the search for balance in her life.

She comments: "'Two' is about trying to find a kind of balance between independence and interdependence, and the multitudes within ourselves. It's about trying to reconcile the desire to maintain a sense of personal autonomy and freedom with the need to connect deeply with others. And it's about struggling to feel at home in a body, and learning how to accept that the projection of self that you show to others will always be incomplete."

Lola B. Pierson and Cricket Arrison directed the accompanying video, with the pair commenting: "The world of the video shows two humans during three consecutive days. One human lives her life from morning to night, the other from night to morning. In the middle of the day they meet and the next day begins. By exploring dichotomies (natural/artificial, day/night, everyday/majestic) the work points to the pain caused by categorisation and the joy of unification."

Tune in now.

'Head Of Roses' will be released on April 2nd.

Photo Credit: Graham Tolbert

