Floating Points Surges Towards Freedom With 'Vocoder'

Floating Points has shared his new track 'Vocoder'.

Out now, the release follows the critical acclaim lavished on his recent Ninja Tune album 'Crush'.

'Vocoder' picks up on the titular vocal effect, with Floating Points re-constituting these parts into a kind of Brutalist take on house music.

The chopped up vocals are transformed into something percussive, before the track picks up, rushing headlong into club-focussed territory.

Dynamic and immediate, there's an innate physicality to Floating Points' work, combined with his unique engineering flair.

Photo Credit: Dan Medhurst

