Floating Points Shares Heady New Track 'Grammar'

05 · 04 · 2022

Floating Points has shared new single 'Grammar'.

The heady new cut is a swirling morass of electronics, one that taps into the producer's ability to guide club energy.

Out now, 'Grammar' follows his recent return, with 'Vocoder' applying a soundsystem finesse to the titular effect.

A slick, pared back construction, 'Grammar' feels like a homage to his dance roots, while also introducing some left-field ideas.

It all sits in near contrast to his acclaimed 2021 album 'Promise', which saw Floating Points work alongside jazz great Pharoah Sanders and the London Symphony Orchestra.

Photo Credit: Dan Medhurst

Floating Points
