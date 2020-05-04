Floating Points Shares 'Bias (Mayfield Depot Mix)'

Floating Points has shared a new take on his track 'Bias'.

The track featured on last year's album 'Crush', lauded as one of 2019's most illustrious dance records.

Released to outstanding acclaim, Floating Points used the album as a launching pad for his live shows.

Twisting and turning the material in fresh directions, the producer has now gathered two takes on 'Bias' for a vinyl drop.

Pressed on 12 inch wax, the release is available from April 10th with Floating Points sharing a preview with fans.

'Bias (Mayfield Depot Mix)' is named after the site of Manchester's Warehouse Project, and it contains the full rush of a Floating Points live show.

Allowing his electronic approach to filter out in new directions, there's a physical punch to the end result.

Tune in now.

