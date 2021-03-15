Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders Share New Previews

Floating Points and Pharoah Sanders have shared new details of collaborative album 'Promises'.

The new album will be released on March 26th, with the two artists placing a preview visualiser online.

Alongside this, the two have confirmed plans for Promises: Chapter I, dubbed a 'non-visual experience'.

Taking place on March 21st at 6pm GMT, you can sign up HERE.

Recorded in Los Angeles, 'Promises' features a select batch of hand-picked guests, including work from the London Symphony Orchestra, recorded at Air Studios in London.

Check out the 'Promises' preview visualiser below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.