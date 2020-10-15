Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders Collaboration To Soundtrack New Film

Floating Points and Pharoah Sanders collaboration 'Promises' will soundtrack a new short film.

The collaborative was released earlier this year, an exquisite crossing of disciplines that saw Floating Points work with the jazz titan, alongside the London Symphony Orchestra.

Out now, the record will now be connected to the work of visual artist Julie Mehretu in short film Promises: Through Congress.

Trevor Tweeten crafted the film, which documents an upcoming exhibition from the artist, which includes her painting Congress.

Floating Points has long been infatuated with her work, and cites that painting as a key influence in the making of their recent album.

He comments: “I wanted to perpetuate this idea of being centered in the middle of the painting with its details swirling around you and this film is an extrapolation of that idea, of being in the middle of this perfect storm which only slowly reveals itself.”

Julie Mehretu adds: “It is an immense honour to be in the orbit of this brilliant, mesmerising and transformative album composed by Sam Shepard, with one of the living legends of music, Pharoah Sanders. It feels like both a balm and a calling of this precarious, vertiginous time.”

The full film airs on April 24th, and a short trailer is online now.

Director Trevor Tweeten comments: “The film functions as a single sustained gesture, a journey emerging from the intimate details and texture of the painting. I was interested in the way the slow nearly imperceptible zoom had the potential to create a suspended state, opening up new possibilities of experiencing Congress through time. The trajectory of the film mirrors the shape of the music, ever expanding, slowly building momentum to points of reveal and release.”

Check out a trailer below.

Photo Credit: Eric Welles-Nystrom

