Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders Collaborate On New Album

Floating Points combines with jazz legend Pharoah Sanders on new album 'Promises'.

The venture finds the acclaimed London producer duelling with the saxophone hero, someone whose fire has never dimmed.

A key aspect of the free jazz revolution, Pharoah Sanders worked alongside Floating Points and London Symphony Orchestra, with the results due out in March.

Released on Luaka Bop, 'Promises is available to pre-order HERE and lands on March 26th.

Exiting news - find a preview below.

'Promises' will be released on March 26th.

Photo Credit: Eric Welles-Nyström

