Floating Points, Mount Kimbie, BICEP And More Announced For Field Day 2020

Field Day has announced the full lineup for its 2020 edition, and it’s fair to say it’s a big one.

The likes of Floating Points, BICEP, Tale Of Us, Mount Kimbie, Josey Rebelle, Maribou State and Ross From Friends are set to light up London’s Drumsheds for the summer outing in July.

An especially unmissable live performance will come from Floating Points, whose excellent recent album ‘Crush’ was listed as one of Clash’s Albums Of The Year 2019 .

Maverick of low-fi Ross From Friends will deliver a hefty portion of fun-fuelled dancefloor moments with his live set, while iconic label Ninja Tune will host the Main Stage as part of their 30th anniversary celebrations.

Special Request will bring his infectious, acid-infused sound and high-octane energy to the programme, Josey Rebelle, Mall Grab, Artwork and an anticipated session from George FitzGerald and DJ Seinfeld all confirmed.

The action will take place as The Drumsheds' largest warehouse space, Unit 5, is once more transformed into a raver's paradise on 11th July. To ensure your spot there, full full details and tickets can be found here .

