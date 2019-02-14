Floating Points Drops Electrifying New Track 'LesAlpx'

Floating Points has shared his powerful new dancefloor cut 'LesAlpx' - tune in now.

The producer's epic debut album 'Elaenia' earned critical acclaim on its 2015 release, spawning a series of triumphant live shows.

Recently, though, he's begun to look back on his earlier recordings, and those pivotal DJ sets at London's dearly departed Plastic People.

Tapping into this small room immediacy, new track 'LesAlpx' is a heads-down chugger, a peak time, techno-leaning outburst daubed in swathes of digital sound.

The lead release on a two-track 12 inch vinyl drop, 'LesAlpx' will be complimented by 'Coorabell'.

Floating Points comments...

"I started going back to my early records and all the sounds I loved playing at clubs like Fabric and Plastic People. I wanted to capture the immediacy of that music and the feeling that I got when I was on the dancefloor, of being immersed in a track that pulls you along instantly."

"I actually made these tracks quite quickly, which helped to get rid of any desire to overthink the music – it’s essentially the sound of me having loads of fun with the machines in my studio and going back to basics."

Tune in now.

'LesAlpx' will be released on July 12th.

Photo Credit: Dan Medhurst

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.