Floating Points Announces New Album 'Crush'

Floating Points is set to release new album 'Crush' on October 18th.

The London based producer - real name Sam Shepherd - enjoyed immense creative success with debut album 'Elaenia', sparking a lengthy international tour.

Taking his full live ensemble into the desert for a follow-on project, he now takes another about-turn for his latest endeavour.

'Crush' lands on October 18th, and in contrast to the five year spell that informs his debut this new album was constructed in a five week crunch.

Prompted by the heady improvisation that surrounded his shows supporting The xx in 2017, the new record is led by previously shared release 'LesAlpx'.

New track 'Last Bloom' is an inspiration, matching the deeply physical nature of Floating Points' sound to emotional nuance, the notes tugging at a complex array of emotions.

It's a real blast, compacting the energy of those huge live shows into something focussed and precise, while still exploratory.

Floating Points will play London's Printworks on November 21st.

Photo Credit: Dan Medhurst