Flo Milli's 'Roaring 20s' Feels Like A Mission Statement

Flo Milli has shared her new single 'Roaring 20s' - tune in now.

The rapper exploded last year, with her mixtape 'Ho, why is you here?' becoming her calling card.

Amplifying her vivid approach in 2021, new single 'Roaring 20s' feels like a mission statement.

Brash yet tongue-in-cheek, the Kenny Beats production half-inches a sample from Fiddler On The Roof staple 'If I Were A Rich Man'.

Flo shares: "The Roaring 20s was a period in history of dramatic social and political change. Last year I was able to break through during a very difficult time for not only our country but, the world. Born in 2000, and having my breakout year in 2020, I feel like I’m living in the new age of the Roaring 20s."

"One of the most familiar symbols of the ‘Roaring 20s’ was the birth of the new independent woman, known in those years as a flapper. A flapper is a young woman; unbothered by conventional standards of behaviour."

"In addition to being more sexually free than previous generations, the women of the Roaring 20s had the bobbed hair, the short skirts, the drankin’, the smokin’, looks and participated in activities that were deemed ‘unladylike’. My lyrics, my style and my lifestyle all resonate with that freedom and I AM the Roaring 20s."

