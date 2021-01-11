Flo Milli Drops New Single 'Ice Baby'

Flo Milli has dropped her new single 'Ice Baby'.
The Alabama rapper stormed across 2020, releasing a flurry of singles and her outstanding mixtape 'Ho, why is you here?'.
Previewed with a special COLORS performance, 'Ice Baby' rolls Flo Milli into a fresh era.
The crunching production comes from Brad!, brettonthebeat and Slade, while Flo Milli's bars have never been slicker.
Packed with colourful braggadocio, she spits: "Money my mood, make a million a month / This easy like Evel Knievel to stunt..."
Tune in now.
Photo Credit: Brandon Almengo
