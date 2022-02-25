Flo Milli Drops New Banger 'PBC'

Alabama rapper Flo Milli returns with new single 'PBC'.

Out now, the track follows the emphatic success of her 2020 project 'Ho, why is you here ?' which presented an extravagant, larger-than-life persona.

Lading in the summer of 2020, Flo Milli then capped off her breakout year with a Clash cover, which you can re-visit HERE.

A stream of singles have followed, and now the Alabama artist caps Black History Month with a statement of Black beauty.

Unrelenting in its message of positivity, 'PBC' is explicit and resonant, with the digital production aligning with the chirruping call: "pretty black cute..."

Taking down her competitions, 'PBC' is about adoring yourself and emerging triumphant on the other side.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Scrill Davis